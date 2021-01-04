New COVID-19 Test Kit vending machines installed on college campus

LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) -- Students and employees at UC San Diego now have an easier way to get their required COVID-19 tests. The university installed eleven vending machines filled with free COVID-19 test kits across campus.

For students at UC San Diego, testing is the new normal.

"I was uncomfortable at first, but then after doing it a bunch of times, I got used to it," freshman Andy Goodman said.

"It's like my 20th time since I've been here. I'm not lying. We get tested every week," sophomore Citlaly Magana said.

Over the last few months, many students and staff were making appointments to get a test done by a nurse. But now, the school has installed the vending machines near every residence hall.

"Here, it's easier because I can just walk 40 feet away," Goodman said.

The steps: Grab a free test kit, swab outside, and return the vile within 72 hours. Results should be back in less than two days.

The University says eventually, the contact-less vending machines will be replacing the in-person setup they have now.

Students like Magana, who are returning to campus after winter break, have a much stricter testing protocol.

"I'm currently coming back from LA, so I have to get it done within 24 hours of my arrival, and then five days, and then ten days," Magana said.

So the vending machines are already proving to be a much more convenient and preferable option for many.

"The vending machine makes it so accessible," sophomore Issa Eddy said. "Especially if you have something to do, you have five minutes to go do something, then you can come here and get it."

Starting January 2, 2020, UCSD students must get tested at least once a week. If they fail to do so, they will be referred to the student conduct office and go through their 'Progressive Discipline Process.'

This story originally reported by Rina Nakano on 10News.com.