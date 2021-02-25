Musician Trisha Yearwood diagnosed with COVID-19, husband Garth Brooks confirms

Musician Trisha Yearwood has contracted the coronavirus, husband Garth Brooks confirmed on his official Facebook account on Wednesday. Yearwood was tested for the virus after she was in close contact with someone who contracted the coronavirus.

Brooks said on his Facebook account that he has recently tested negative.

According to the post, Yearwood is experiencing symptoms, but is “doing okay.”

“Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together,” Brooks said. “And anyone who knows her knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we’ll walk out the other side of this thing together.”

“We’re very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers,” Brooks added.

Yearwood is a three-time Grammy winner and remains one of country music’s top draws.