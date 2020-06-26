More than a dozen US states now require masks to be worn while in public

With coronavirus cases ramping up in a number of US states, more than a dozen US governors have issued mandates to wear masks while in public settings.
Tuesday marked the most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day in two months, according to Johns Hopkins University data.
While a number of states had previously mandated masks in many public spaces, several more have been added to the list in recent days. Requiring face coverings are largely being seen as a way to avoid reinstituting stay-at-home orders, which most states implemented during the spring.
Researchers from the University of Washington said on Wednesday that a projected 33,000 American lives would be saved between now and October if 95% of the population wore masks in public settings.
Last month, a study in the Lancet found that the use of masks and respirators by those infected with the virus reduced the risk of spreading the infection by 85%. The authors analyzed data that showed that N95 respirators in healthcare settings were up to 96% effective. Other masks were found to be 77% effective.
The following states generally require masks to be worn by teenagers and adults in all retail and food service locations:
California – June 18, 2020
Connecticut – April 20, 2020
Delaware – May 1, 2020
District of Columbia – May 16
Illinois – April 30
Maine – April 29
Maryland – April 18
Massachusetts – May 6
Nevada – June 24
New Mexico – May 15
New York – April 15
North Carolina – June 26
Pennsylvania – April 18
Rhode Island – May 8