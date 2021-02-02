More Americans have gotten the COVID-19 vaccine than have tested positive for the virus

Some good news about COVID-19 vaccinations. The number of Americans who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is more than the total number of Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started.

As of Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 26.44 million people in this country had gotten at least one dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Those are the two vaccines approved by the FDA for emergency use right now.

At the same time, Johns Hopkins University’s COVID-19 tracker reports that 26.377 million people in this country have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last year.

The number of Americans getting vaccinated each day is increasing, while at the same time, there is a plateau or even decline in some areas, in the number of new COVID-19 infections each day.

Soon there could be a third vaccine option for people in this country, as Johnson & Johnson plans to apply for FDA’s emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine this month.