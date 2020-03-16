Michigan expected to join other states in shutting down bars, restaurants

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to issue an order to shut down dine-in services at all bars and restaurants in Michigan amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The details of Whitmer's order have not yet been confirmed, but the governors of Ohio and Illinois announced similar orders on Sunday evening. Both states are still permitting carry-out and delivery orders from restaurants. Also on Sunday, California announced it was closing all bars, nightclubs, brewpubs and wineries.

There are currently 53 positive cases of coronavirus in Michigan.

In past days, Whitmer has closed schools across the state and banned public gatherings of more than 250 people.

Sunday, the CDC announced a more aggressive guideline — suggesting that events of more than 50 people be postponed for the next eight weeks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Also on Sunday, Whitmer announced a new executive order aimed at cracking down on price-gouging during this pandemic.

"No one shall sell any good, material, emergency supply or consumer food item more than 20 percent higher than they charged as of March 9, 2020 unless the person demonstrates that the price increase is attributable to an increase in the cost of bringing that product to market," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.

