Michelle Obama joined by Barack for online reading series

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama shake hands at a campaign event at Strawbery Banke Museum in Portsmouth, N.H., Friday, Sept. 7, 2012. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 11:15 AM, May 18, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama had a famous fellow reader Monday as she continued her popular online series "Mondays With Michelle Obama."

The former first lady read "The Giraffe Problem," by Jory John and Lane Smith.

And she was joined by Barack Obama on Julia Sarcone-Roach's "A Bear Ate Your Sandwich."  

Michelle Obama has been reading midday Monday for the past several weeks in support of families with small children at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Books she has featured include Julia Donaldson's "The Gruffalo" and Eric Carle's "The Hungry Caterpillar." 

