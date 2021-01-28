Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Michael Strahan: 'Good Morning America' host and former NFL star tests positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif. The former football great and "Good Morning America" co-host visited William Penn High School to deliver a special message to sophomore media student Michael Nastasi.(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Michael Strahan
Posted at 7:17 AM, Jan 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-28 09:17:31-05

Pro Football Hall of Famer and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-quarantining according to people familiar with the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because of medical restriction issues.

He is currently not experiencing any severe symptoms from COVID-19.

TMZ was the first to report about Strahan testing positive.

Strahan also works on the “Fox NFL Sunday” pregame show and appeared remotely during last Sunday’s NFC championship game.

Strahan played in the NFL for 15 seasons, all of them with the New York Giants. As a defensive lineman, he recorded 141.5 sacks during his career, and holds the NFL record for sacks in a season with 22.5.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.