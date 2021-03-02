Merck to team up with rival Johnson & Johnson to produce COVID-19 vaccines, speed up supply

A Biden administration official has confirmed that pharmaceutical company Merck will partner with one of its rivals, Johnson & Johnson, in order to speed up the production of Johnson & Johnson’s newly-approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The official spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

The FDA cleared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine over the weekend, making it the third COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency approval. It’s also the first single-shot vaccine to be approved.

However, a vice president for Janssen — a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson — said during a House hearing last week that the company would fall short of its promise to deliver 10 million doses of its COVID-19 to the federal government by the end of February. Members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team have said that Johnson & Johnson only delivered about 4 million doses.

Officials have said J&J faced "unexpected production issues" this week, but the company says it is still on track to deliver 100 million doses by the end of June.

The assistance from Merck was expected to help J&J meet its production commitments and expand supply even further.

President Joe Biden is set to highlight the development in a speech Tuesday afternoon.