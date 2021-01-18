Man allegedly lived undetected at Chicago O'Hare Airport for 3 months

CHICAGO — A California man who told police that the coronavirus pandemic left him afraid to fly has been arrested on charges that he hid in a secured area at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport for three months.

Thirty-six-year-old Aditya Singh is charged with felony criminal trespass to a restricted area of an airport and misdemeanor theft after he was arrested Saturday.

A judge ruled Sunday that the Orange, California, man could be released if he paid $1,000, but said that Singh was prohibited from setting foot in the airport.

Singh remained in the Cook County Jail as of Monday morning.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Singh arrived in Chicago following a flight from Los Angeles on Oct. 19, but never left the airport.

Assistant Public Defender Courtney Smallwood says it was unclear why Singh came to Chicago or if he has ties to the area.

The Tribune reported that airport employees found Singh on Saturday afternoon in a secure area. When employees asked if they could see his ID, Singh presented them with an airport ID badge that belonged to an operations manager. The manager had reported his ID missing on Oct. 26.

Singh is reportedly barred from entering the airport if he is able to post $1,000 bond. He's due back in court on Jan. 27.