Long-term COVID-19 symptoms could be caused by antibodies malfunctioning

A new study suggests misguided antibodies created as a response when someone is infected with the coronavirus could be the cause behind both more severe COVID-19 symptoms and those who report having symptoms for months after initially recovering.

Researchers at Yale University found that COVID-19 patients they studied had high levels of antibodies that had turned on them; these wayward antibodies blocked antiviral defenses, wiped out helpful immune cells and attacked the body in several areas including the brain, blood vessels, liver and gastrointestinal tract.

“Covid-19 patients make autoantibodies that actually interfere with immune responses against the virus,” Aaron Ring, an immunobiologist at Yale and senior author on the study, told The Guardian .

Autoantibodies are antibodies that attack the body’s own proteins by mistake and disrupt their normal functions.

“We certainly believe that these autoantibodies are harmful to patients with Covid-19,” said Ring . He added that the harmful effects of these autoantibodies could continue well after the initial infection has been overcome. He said antibodies can last for a long time, and if they are misguided in their attacks, the effects of their attacks on the body could also last a while.

The study , which has yet to be peer reviewed and formally published, looked at antibodies from 194 COVID-19 patients and hospital workers with a range of symptoms and severity of symptoms.

Other conditions, like lupus, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis, are also made worse by the immune system malfunctioning and attacking the body.