Long Island school district uses 'Safety Dance' to teach students COVID-19 safety

Posted at 5:00 PM, Sep 09, 2020
Long Island teachers did a different kind of safety dance to prepare students for the new school year.

Teachers at Lenox Elementary School in the Baldwin School District filmed a parody of the Men Without Hats song and altered the lyrics to focus on coronavirus and social distancing.

Music Teacher Christine Benedetti and teacher Tom Duffy lead the project.

"I think showing the masks and showing us washing our hands is the way we model good behavior for the students," Benedetti said.

Students watched the video Tuesday to learn about the health and safety requirements in school. They swayed in their seats and copied the dance moves from their spread-out desks.

This article was written by Keith Lopez for WPIX.

