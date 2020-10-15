Long Island business fined $12,000 after sweet 16 party leads to 37 coronavirus cases

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. -- Dozens of people tested positive for the coronavirus and hundreds were quarantined after an outbreak in Suffolk County, New York, linked to a sweet 16 party, County Executive Steve Bellone said Tuesday.

The party took place at the Miller Place Inn on Sept. 25, with a guest list of 81 people.

The Miller Place Inn was fined $10,000 for violating state executive orders and health laws, and $2,000 for violating county rules.

Several positive COVID-19 cases in the Sachem School District were reported to the county on Sept. 30, and during the course of their investigation, the county discovered that the cases were connected to the sweet 16 party.

Following a contact tracing investigation, the county identified 37 positive cases connected to the party; 270 people were told to quarantine.

It's the first time a businesses was fined by the Suffolk County Health Department over COVID-19-related violations.

Bellone said that for the county, this qualifies as a super spreader event.

“This was an egregious violation and should serve as a stark reminder of the consequences that exist for flouting COVID-19 protocols,” said Bellone. “These rules and regulations exist for a reason - to keep New Yorkers safe - and we all have an obligation to act responsibly.”

