Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020 photo, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James appears during an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors in San Francisco. Though the coronavirus pandemic has upended graduation season, James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the Class of 2020. The one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
LeBron James to honor Class of 2020 with all-star event
Posted at 11:00 AM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 14:00:46-04

NEW YORK (AP) — LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday announced that the one-hour special, "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT.

The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers, Bad Bunny, Yara Shahidi, Ben Platt, Lena Waithe and H.E.R.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.