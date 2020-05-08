Menu

Lawyers: Investigators recommend whistleblower is reinstated

AP
In this image provided by Public Health Emergency, a department of Health and Human Services, Rick Bright is shown in his official 2017 photo. (Health and Human Services via AP)
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 08, 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for a government whistleblower who opposed widespread use of an unproven drug that President Donald Trump touted as a remedy for the coronavirus say federal investigators found "reasonable grounds" that the whistleblower had been retaliated against.

Dr. Rick Bright headed the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

He had received a job performance review of outstanding before he was summarily transferred last month.

The agency is a unit of the Department of Health and Human Services.

Bright's lawyers said Friday that investigators with the Office of Special Counsel "made a threshold determination that HHS violated the Whistleblower Protection Act by removing Dr. Bright."

