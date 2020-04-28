LA County reaches 1,000 COVID-19-related deaths

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County has reported 59 new COVID-19-related deaths, raising the total to 1,000.

“LA County has hit the tragic milestone of 1,000 people dying from COVID-19,” county public health director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Please know that if you are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died from COVID-19, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends.”

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents, also reported 597 new cases, raising its total to 20,976.

The number of deaths in institutional settings rose to 462 and the majority were residents of skilled nursing facilities, the county said.