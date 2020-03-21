Kroger to provide $300, $150 bonuses to employees who've worked amid pandemic

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Kroger announced Saturday that it will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate who've worked amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it will give $300 to every full-time associate and $150 for every part-time associate.

"Our associates are working around the clock to keep our stores open for our customers,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. “I am incredibly grateful for all they are doing. The true heroes in this story are our associates, and we want to provide them with additional resources and support to help them continue their remarkable effort."

The bonuses will be paid to associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 - 28, and will be payable on April 3, according to Kroger.

The grocery company also said Saturday it will expand its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional. This expands Kroger’s new guidelines, which allow paid time off for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19. In each scenario, all associates will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).

"We believe that by expanding our emergency leave guidelines, more of our associates can feel certain knowing that if their health is affected by or if they experience symptoms of COVID-19, they will be supported while they stay at home and recover," said Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer. "We are appreciative of all of our managers who have been working individually with associates in recognition that every associate's situation is personal. We also want to make it easier for associates to follow our guidance to stay home if they feel sick and to do our part to flatten the curve."

For those affected by COVID-19, the organization has also made additional resources available to provide financial assistance to associates who face hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk.