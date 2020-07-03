Menu

David Guttenfelder/AP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a balcony at the end of a mass military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square to celebrate 100 years since the birth of his grandfather and North Korean founder Kim Il Sung on Sunday, April 15, 2012. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivered his first public televised speech Sunday, just two days after a failed rocket launch, portraying himself as a strong military chief unafraid of foreign powers during festivities meant to glorify his grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung. (AP Photo/David Guttenfelder)
Kim Jong Un urges North Korea to stay alert for COVID-19, still claims country has no cases
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 09:36:18-04

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean state media say leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to maintain alertness against the coronavirus, warning that complacency risked “unimaginable and irretrievable crisis."

Despite the warning, Kim reaffirmed North Korea’s claim to not have had a single case of COVID-19.

The country described its anti-virus efforts as a matter of national existence earlier this year. The reports on Thursday's high-level ruling party meeting say Kim stressed the need for vigilance as the virus continues to spread in neighboring countries.

Experts say North Korea's lockdown is hurting an economy already battered by U.S.-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program.

