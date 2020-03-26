Kids can design their own Disney park online with 'Imagineering in a Box'

Disney fans who are spending much of their at home currently can mix a little theme park magic into their lives.

Disney is helping fulfill theme park cravings with "Imagineering in a Box," a free online program that gives users all the tools to create their own park and reveals "how artists, designers and engineers work together to create theme parks."

The program, made in partnership with Khan Academy, allows users to experience interactive lessons about designing a theme park and attractions, and bringing animatronics and characters to life.

It's the next best thing to virtually riding Disney attractions from your computer screen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"With so many families at home right now, we thought this would be an especially useful time to share this program with you," said Josh Corin, creative development executive with Walt Disney Imagineering, in a blog post.

For a look at the program and lessons, click here.

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders at KGTV.