Kemp: Some shuttered Georgia businesses can reopen Friday

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says some businesses ordered closed to mitigate coronavirus threats may begin reopening statewide Friday.

The Republican governor announced Monday that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and others will have to follow strict social distancing and hygiene requirements to remain open to the public.

Restaurants will be able to resume dine-in service on a limited basis and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen next Monday.

Bars, nightclubs and performance venues will remain closed.

Kemp said emergency room visits from people with flu-like symptoms are declining in Georgia, a sign that infections are down.