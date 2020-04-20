Menu

Kemp: Some shuttered Georgia businesses can reopen Friday

Ron Harris/AP
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question from the press during a tour of a massive temporary hospital at the Georgia World Congress Center on Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp took part in a tour of the 200-bed facility, constructed quickly in the lower levels of the Georgia World Congress Center which normally plays host to large conventions and sporting events. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, pool)
Posted at 2:18 PM, Apr 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-20 17:18:26-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says some businesses ordered closed to mitigate coronavirus threats may begin reopening statewide Friday.

The Republican governor announced Monday that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and others will have to follow strict social distancing and hygiene requirements to remain open to the public.

Restaurants will be able to resume dine-in service on a limited basis and movie theaters will be allowed to reopen next Monday.

Bars, nightclubs and performance venues will remain closed.

Kemp said emergency room visits from people with flu-like symptoms are declining in Georgia, a sign that infections are down.

