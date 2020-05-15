Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Snyder/AP
This image released by Guitar Monkey Entertainment shows Keith Urban, center, performing for first responders at the Stardust Drive In Theatre in Watertown, Tenn. on Thursday, May 14, 2020. The private show was set up exclusively for more than 200 doctors, nurses, emergency medical technicians and staff from Vanderbilt Health, part of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. (Andy Snyder/Guitar Monkey Entertainment via AP)
Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers
Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers
Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers
Posted at 10:25 AM, May 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-15 13:25:18-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Keith Urban stripped down his normally huge stage show to play at a drive-in movie theater for about 200 medical workers.

Urban told The Associated Press that playing on a flatbed truck with just two other musicians in front of a movie theater screen felt like "glorified karaoke."

This was Urban's first live show since the coronavirus outbreak hit the United States.

He played his hits like "Blue Ain't Your Color" and new songs from his upcoming new album.

Urban said that walking onstage he felt huge gratitude for the medical workers on the frontline of the pandemic. 

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.