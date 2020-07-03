Menu

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Driver Jimmie Johnson takes pictures of a tunnel named for him at Homestead-Miami Speedway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, June 14, 2020, in Homestead, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Jimmie Johnson 1st NASCAR driver to test positive for virus
Posted at 3:49 PM, Jul 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-03 18:49:34-04

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus. The seven-time champion will miss what was supposed to be his final Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

He will be sidelined and miss testing an Indy car on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway next week. Johnson had talked about the test and the possibility of running the Indianapolis 500. Hours later, he said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

NASCAR resumed its season in May, and has been one of the few American sports competing amid the virus.

NASCAR has also allowed a limited number of fans into some of its venues as most US sports have not been able to hold competitions amid the pandemic.

