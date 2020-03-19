JCPenney closing all stores until April 2 amid COVID-19 pandemic

JCPenney said Thursday that it would close all stores for about two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release from the company, all JCPenney stores will close beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through April 2. The press release did not say if the company would continue to pay retail workers who will be furloughed.

Customers can still shop online at JCPenney's website or through its mobile app.

JCPenney joins fellow department stores Nordstrom and Macy's in closing all stores in the coming weeks. Both Macy's and Nordstrom announced their closings earlier this week.

Their announcement comes the day after Walmart said it was adjusting hours at all its stores and allowing seniors for an hour on Tuesday mornings to shop at its stores before opening to the general public.