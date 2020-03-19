Italy surpasses China in COVID-19-related deaths, death toll now above 3,400

Menu

Posted: 10:46 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 14:03:56-04
Director of Spallanzani Hospital Francesco Vaia, right, flanked by Sun Shuopeng, Vice President of China's Red Cross, reads a bulletin on the conditions of COVID-19 patients being treated at Spallanzani in Rome, Saturday, March 14, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some, it can cause more severe illness, especially in older adults and people with existing health problems. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)
ROME — Italy has become the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths, surpassing China by registering 3,405 dead.

Italy reached the gruesome milestone on the same day the epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan, China, recorded no new infections. Overall, China on Thursday counted 3,249 dead, 156 fewer than Italy, according to the Johns Hopkins University virus map.

Both Italy’s death toll and its new infections shot up again, adding 427 more dead and 5,322 more infections. Overall, Italy has recorded 41,035 infections, more than half of the world’s positive cases.

Italy’s health care system has been overwhelmed by the virus, and on Thursday a visiting Chinese Red Cross team criticized the failure of Italians to fully quarantine and take the national lockdown seriously.

