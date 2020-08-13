Menu

Is it safe to drink from a fountain during the pandemic?

Paul Sancya/AP
A student walks in the hallway past a water fountain at Noble School in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Aug 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-13 09:30:25-04

Is it safe to drink from a fountain during the coronavirus pandemic?

There’s no evidence you can get COVID-19 from the water itself.

However, since the virus may linger on surfaces, experts say to avoid fountains if you can or to limit any direct contact when using them.

If you don't have a tissue or gloves handy and need to touch the fountain, experts recommend washing your hands afterward.

Health officials say schools and businesses should encourage everyone to bring their own water from home, but that fountains should still be cleaned and sanitized for those who need to use them.

