IRS tax filing deadline moved back until July 15, Mnuchin says

Posted: 7:17 AM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 11:08:17-04
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 16: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin listens during a Financial Stability Oversight Council meeting October 16, 2018 at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Treasury Sec. Steve Mnuchin said Friday that the IRS is moving the tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

Mnuchin made the announcement on Twitter, saying the move came at the direction of President Donald Trump.

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," Mnuchin said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

