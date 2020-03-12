IndyCar, NASCAR closed to fans amid COVID-19 pandemic

IndyCar and NASCAR will both race this weekend without spectators over fears of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IndyCar is scheduled to open its season Sunday on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Only essential personnel will be permitted to attend.

Competitors will also undergo a questionnaire for health screening before entry.

NASCAR will race this week at Atlanta and next week at Homestead-Miami Speedway under similar restrictions.

The NHRA has canceled much of the GatorNationals and IMSA rescheduled the 12 Hours of Sebring in Florida.