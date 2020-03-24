Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

India's prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus

Posted: 8:36 AM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 11:36:13-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP
Barricades are kept on a road to block traffic during a lockdown in Prayagraj, India, Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday announced a total lockdown of the country of 1.3 billion people to contain the new coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
India's prime minister decrees 21-day lockdown to curb virus

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decreed a 21-day lockdown across the nation of 1.3 billion people “to save India” from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a television address, Modi said that if India isn't able to manage the next 21 days, the country could be set back by 21 years.

India's stay-at-home order puts nearly one-fifth of the world's population under lockdown.

Indian health officials have reported 469 active cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, and 10 deaths.

Officials have repeatedly insisted there is no evidence yet of communal spread but have conducted relatively scant testing for the disease.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 and how you can help slow the spread of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.