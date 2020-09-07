India now 2nd behind US in coronavirus cases as economy looks to reopen

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s increasing coronavirus caseload has made the Asian giant the world's second-worst-hit country behind the United States.

The 90,802 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past Brazil with more than 4.2 million cases. India is now behind only the United States, where more than 6.2 million people have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India’s Health Ministry on Monday also reported 1,016 new deaths for a total of 71,642, the third-highest national toll. The US has recorded more than 188,000 deaths from the coronavirus, Brazil has more than 126,000.

The rise comes as India's efforts to head off economic disaster gain urgency. The Delhi Metro rapid transit system resumed operations Monday after five months, with riders required to wear masks and follow other social distancing.

Authorities say they have little choice but to reopen the economy despite the rising cases. India’s economy has shrunk faster than any other major nation’s.