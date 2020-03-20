Menu

Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 1:26 PM, Mar 20, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-20 16:26:01-04
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ordered the state's residents to remain in their homes except for essential needs, joining similar efforts in California and New York to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Pritzker's order announced Friday will still allow the state's 12.6 million residents to seek essentials including groceries and medicine. The order will take effect Saturday.

Pritzker had previously ordered all schools statewide to shut down and limited gatherings to 50 people to limit the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

He also closed dine-in service at bars and restaurants.

