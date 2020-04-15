If you have to travel, TSA releases tips for flying during virus pandemic

Due to the coronavirus, air travel is down.

On Tuesday, according to the Transportation Security Administration , 87,534 people passed through TSA checkpoints. On the same day last year, 2.2 million travelers passed through TSA checkpoints.

But if you have to fly, the TSA has some tips for travelers to keep them safe during the pandemic:



Bring hand sanitizer: TSA is currently allowing one liquid hand sanitizer container, up to 12 ounces per passenger, in carry-on bags until further notice. Since these containers exceed the standard 3.4-ounce allowance typically permitted through a checkpoint, they will need to be screened separately.

Travelers are permitted to bring individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in carry-on or checked luggage. Large containers of hand wipes are also allowed in carry-on or checked baggage. Wear a mask if you like: Travelers are allowed to wear masks during the security screening process; however, a TSA officer may ask the traveler to adjust the mask to confirm their identity during the travel document checking process visually.

Another tip that will make traveling more at ease is if your license expired on or after March 1, it could still be used at TSA checkpoint.

"TSA will accept expired driver's licenses or state-issued ID a year after expiration or 60 days after the duration of the emergency, whichever is longer," TSA officials said in a statement.

TSA also asks travelers that instead of putting items from your pocket in a bin to place them in their carry-on prior before heading through TSA checkpoint.

One last thing TSA officials recommend is washing your hands before and after the security screening process.

For more information, click here.