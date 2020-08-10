ICU doctor runs 22 miles in mask to show face coverings don't hinder oxygen levels

BRADFORD, England – An intensive care unit doctor in England ran about 22 miles in a mask to show people that face coverings won’t hinder their oxygen levels.

Dr. Tom Lawton says he was upset about the misinformation going around about oxygen levels and masks, so he wanted to demonstrate how safe it is himself.

"I was frustrated because I've seen some photos where people who sat at a desk wearing a mask and claimed that the oxygen levels dropped just simply wearing a mask," Lawton told CNN in an interview Sunday.

During his run to and from work, Lawton used a pulse oximeter to measure his oxygen levels, which he says were “stubbornly” 98% every time he checked, and his mask never came off.

The mask didn't come off at all (no food or drink) - and oxygen levels were stubbornly 98% every time I checked. Please feel free to cite this when anyone suggests they're bad for you, and stay safe - and COVID-free. Thanks! https://t.co/ApgpoOTZCz (n/n) — Tom Lawton (@LawtonTri) July 20, 2020

In an interview with CTV News, Lawton said any oxygen level above 95% would be considered normal and safe.

Lawton admits that wearing the mask wasn’t always comfortable during his journey, but he argues that it’s worth it to keep yourself and those around you safe.

Lawton told CNN that he doesn’t think masks alone are going to solve the COVID-19 pandemic, but they should be worn in public, we should practice social distancing and we should practice good hand hygiene to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

As if spreading the message about mask wearing wasn’t enough, Lawton is also using his media attention to raise money for Trussel Trust, which operates food banks in the U.K.

