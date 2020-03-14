Menu

House passes stimulus bill amid the coronavirus outbreak, provides sick leave to workers

Posted: 5:26 AM, Mar 14, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-14 08:26:49-04
: The U.S. Capitol is seen on December 26, 2018 in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON — The House has approved legislation to provide direct relief to Americans suffering physically, financially and emotionally from the coronavirus pandemic.

The action comes after President Donald Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency, freeing up money and resources to fight it, then threw his support behind the congressional package.

Still, he has denied any responsibility for delays in making testing available for the new virus, whose spread has roiled markets and disrupted the lives of everyday Americans.

The aid package from Congress would provide free tests, sick pay for workers and bolster food programs.

The bill still needs to be approved by the Senate, and will then need to be signed into law by Trump.

The crush of activity caps a tumultuous week in Washington.

