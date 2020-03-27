Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

House to vote on $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill Friday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Susan Walsh/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House expected to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus rescue bill Friday, send it to Trump
Article updated at 2020-03-27 08:13:15-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress hopes to move quickly on delivering massive, unprecedented legislation to speed help to individuals and businesses as the coronavirus pandemic takes a devastating toll on the U.S. economy and a health care system straining to keep up.

The House is set to pass the sprawling, $2.2 trillion measure on Friday morning after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote late Wednesday.

The economic aid package is the largest in U.S. history and President Donald Trump is eager to sign it into law.

The rescue package includes billions of dollars in loans, grants and direct cash that will be carefully tracked. Lawmakers intend to keep close watch on where the massive sum of money goes.

The bill will create an oversight board known as the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, along with a new watchdog position and a new committee of experts that will report to Congress.

The relief can hardly come soon enough. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says the economy “may well be in recession” already and the government has reported a 3.3 million burst of weekly jobless claims, more than four times the previous record.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.