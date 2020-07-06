Hospitals approaching capacity as Miami closes restaurants

Hospitals are fast approaching capacity a number of states, and the Miami area again ordered restaurants closed as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases and hospitalizations began to climb.

The dour news comes as the U.S. emerged from a Fourth of July weekend of picnics, pool parties and beach outings that health officials fear could fuel the rapidly worsening outbreak. The see-saw effect of eased restrictions and then increases in cases is seeing a number of states reverse course and start to clamp down.

To dampen the spread, Miami-Dade County closed all beaches over the July Fourth holiday. The beaches are expected to reopen on Tuesday.

Over the course of the pandemic, Miami-Dade County has had more than 1,000 deaths and 48,000 COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University data.