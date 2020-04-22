Here's when every state plans to end their coronavirus lockdown

On March 15, with the number of coronavirus cases steadily rising, governors in five states — California, Ohio, Illinois and Washington — closed down bars and restaurant dining rooms in an effort to prevent the spread of the disease. The move was just a preview of what was ahead in the coming weeks.

Since then, all but a handful of state governors have signed orders asking or requiring at least some citizens to stay in their homes outside of essential activities. Now that the U.S. has seemingly passed the peak of the first wave of the virus, Americans are ready to return to something resembling normalcy.

The White House has set guidelines for getting Americans back to work but has said it will allow governors to make their own decisions as to when to end lockdown and "Stay At Home" orders. Here is when each state plans to lift its restrictions.

Alabama

The Hill reports that Alabama's "Stay At Home" order is set to expire on April 30. Gov. Kay Ivey has not said whether she plans to extend the order.

Alaska

The state's "Stay At Home" order expired on April 21. Gov. Mike Dunleavy will soon meet with the state's mayors to discuss a plan to reopen some businesses.

Arizona

Arizona's "Stay At Home" order expires on April 30. Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he plans to extend the order, though he says he's been "constantly weighing" the decision.

Arkansas

The state is one of a handful of states that never issued a "Stay At Home" or "Safer At Home" order, though schools are closed for the remainder of the year.

California

Gov. Gavin Newsome issued a "shelter in place" order on March 20 — one of the earliest and most aggressive measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus. California's order does not have an expiration date, though it is part of a coalition of west coast states that are discussing ways to reopen the economy.

Colorado

On April 20, Gov. Jared Polis announced that he would not extend the state's "Stay At Home" order. The order will expire on April 26. Polis says many of the same rules will remain in place, only as guidance.

Connecticut

The Hill reports the state's "Stay At Home" order will remain in effect until May 20.

Delaware

In March, Gov. John Carney signed a "Stay At Home" order that will remain in effect until May 15 "or until the public health threat subsides."

Florida

Florida — one of the last states to issue a statewide stay-at-home order — has already begun the process of reopening some parts of the state. Beaches in the northern part of the state began reopening for limited hours during the weekend of April 18.

On April 20, Gov. Ron DeSantis assembled a task force geared toward reopening the state's economy.

The statewide stay-at-home order is scheduled to expire on April 30 at 12:01 a.m. local time. DeSantis has not indicated whether he plans to extend that order.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp tweeted April 20 that certain businesses would be allowed to open to the public beginning April 24. Those businesses include gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists and estheticians. Kemp said the businesses must open with "minimum basic operations." He also added that restaurants would be able to reopen dining rooms beginning April 27.

Hawaii

The state's "Stay At Home" order will expire on April 30, and Gov. David Ige has said the order would likely not be lifted until then.

Idaho

President Donald Trump said on April 18 that Idaho would be phasing in a reopening for non-essential businesses on May 1.

Illinois

The state's "Stay At Home" order will expire at midnight on April 30. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said the state would coordinate with six other Midwestern states on how to restart the region's economy.

Indiana

Earlier this month, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb e xtended the state's "Stay At Home Order." The new order ends at 11:59 p.m. local time on May 1, though Holcomb can extend the order if needed. Indiana is part of a 6-state Midwestern cooperation regarding the region's economy.

Iowa

The state did not issue a "Stay At Home" order, though it did issue State of Public Health Disaster Emergency that forced the closure of non-essential businesses through midnight local time on April 30.

Kansas

According to The Hill, Kansas' "Stay At Home" order expires on May 3.

Kentucky

On March 25, Gov. Andy Beshear signed a "Healthy At Home" order that will remain in effect until a corresponding state of emergency regarding COVID-19 is rescinded. Kentucky is part of a Midwest coaltion of six other states working on reopening their economies.

Louisiana

Gov. John Bel Edwards extended the state's "Stay At Home" order on April 2. The order is now set to expire on April 30.

Maine

The state's "Stay Healthy At Home" order will expire on April 30. State Gov. Janet Mills is currently exploring a "phase-in" strategy to reopen the state economy.

Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan's "Stay At Home" order does not have an end date. On April 16, Hogan said that at that time it would be the "worst possible time" to lift the order.

Massachusetts

In late March, the state's "Stay At Home" order was extended through May 4 by Gov. Charlie Baker.

Michigan

The state's "Stay At Home" order will expire on April 30. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she'd like sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations and expanded testing capabilities before lifting all restrictions in the order.

Minnesota

The state's stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4, but Gov. Tim Walz has already signed an executive order that reopened outdoor recreation facilities, like golf courses, bait shops and shooting ranges.

Mississippi

On April 17, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced that he was extending the state's "Stay At Home" order through April 27.

Montana

On April 18, President Donald Trump said in a statement that Montana would begin reopening non-essential businesses on April 24. However, Gov. Steve Bullock says a plan for reopening those businesses has not yet been finalized.

"Governor Bullock will announce next week what a gradual reopening after April 24 will look like," his office said in a statement on Saturday.

Nebraska

Nebraska is one of the handful of states that never enacted a "Stay At Home" order.

New Hampshire

The state's "Stay At Home" order expires on May 4.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy's "Stay At Home" order does not have an expiration date, and will only expire "until revoked or modified by the Governor, who shall consult with the Commissioner of DOH as appropriate."

New Mexico

In early April, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham extended the state's Public Health Emergency order through April 30.

New York

According to USA Today, both New York and New Jersey opened some outdoor recreation facilities, like marinas and golf courses, on April 18.

On April 16, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended a statewide stay-at-home order through May 15.

North Carolina

A "Stay At Home" order signed by Gov. Roy Cooper will expire on April 29, but Cooper has said he won't lift all the restrictions at the same time.

North Dakota

On April 18, President Donald Trump siad North Dakota was one of a handful of states that plan on reopening non-essential businesses on May 1. Gov. Doug Burgum confirmed that is his state's "tentative plan," but did not rule out the possibility that the date could be pushed back.

Ohio

On April 16, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said a "new phase" of the state's coronavirus response would begin on May 1. It's not yet clear which businesses will be allowed to open first, but DeWine said businesses must be able to prove they can keep their employees and customers safe.

On April 20, DeWine announced schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year.

Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a "Safer At Home" order in April that advised people 65 and older stay in their homes until May 6. According to The Hill, Stitt said the rest of the state can begin the process of reopening on May 1 if downward trends continue.

Oregon

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said last week that she will announce when the state’s “stay at home” order would end in Oregon, Oregon Public Radio reported. The current stay at home order went into effect on March 23, and Brown said the scope of the order went to the “maximum extent possible.”

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania remains under a “stay at home” order May 8 after Gov. Tom Wolf signed the order on March 23. Wolf extended the order on Tuesday, which requires all non-life-sustaining businesses to close.

Rhode Island

On April 10, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Riamondo extended the state’s stay at home order through May 8, which keeps all non-essential businesses closed. The state has been under a stay at home order since March 28.

South Carolina

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster signed an executive order on Monday allowing non-essential businesses to function using strict social distancing guidelines, keeping businesses limited to 20% of capacity. The order also allowed the state’s beaches to reopen, although some mayors have decided to hold off on opening beaches within their jurisdictions.

South Dakota

South Dakota was one of a handful of states not to issue a stay at home order. Current guidance within the state only goes so far as to recommend businesses close or alter operations to encourage social distancing.

Tennessee

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced on Monday that he plans to expire the state’s “safer at home” order before April 30. Currently, non-essential businesses within the state are closed. Lee said some businesses could reopen as soon as April 27.

Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on March 31 closing non-essential businesses through April 30. Abbott said he plans to begin a phased reopening of the state economy, but has not put a date on when.

Utah

Utah never issued a stay at home order, instead Gov. Gary Herbert issued a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” guidance on March 27 through May 1, which encourages residents to work from home and practice social distancing.

Vermont

Gov. Phil Scott has extended the state’s stay at home order through May 15. Scott on Monday slightly modified the order to allow some business such as real estate transactions to continue.

Virginia

Virginia remains under an indefinite stay at home order that has closed the states non-essential businesses. Gov. Ralph Northam signed the order on March 23.

Washington

Washington was one of the first states hard hit by the virus and has been under a stay at home order since March 23. Gov. Jay Inslee’s order currently runs through May 4.

West Virginia

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued an indefinite stay at home order on March 23, which went into effect on March 24. There is no word on when the order will be lifted.

Wisconsin

Last week, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers extended the state’s stay at home order through May 26.

The updated order last week allowed for some services to resume operations, such as libraries can now operate on a drive thru basis.

Wyoming

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issued public health recommendations, which are in place on April 30. Last week, Gordon declared “we are, and have been open for business.”

