Here's what to do if you lose, misplace COVID vaccine card

As more and more events, cities, and places require consumers to prove they've been vaccinated against COVID-19, vaccine cards are proving to be very important to have on hand.

But if you happen to lose or misplace your COVID-19 vaccination card, don't fret. There are ways to get another one.

In an interview with ABC News, Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security, recommended you contact your vaccination provider, such as Rite Aid, CVS, or a local government office, and ask for a replacement.

If you contact your state health department, they'll be able to either email or mail a copy, although it may take one to two weeks to receive it, USA Today reported.

According to CBS News, experts are also suggesting you take a picture - front and back - of your vaccine card. They also recommend you scan it and save it onto your computer.

Another tidbit experts recommend is to leave your original copy at home, in a safe place, and carry a digital copy with you.

According to USA Today, there are apps available to store your vaccine card. V-safe and VaxText are opt-in services that save your vaccination information.

In New Jersey and New York, residents can use quick access apps Docket and Excelsior to store their cards.

If you are a member of Walmart or Sam's Club, you can utilize their services by obtaining a COVID-19 vaccine digital passport added to Google Pay or Apple Wallet via VaxYes.

Staples is offering to laminate COVID-19 vaccination cards, but you might want to rethink that if you need to document a booster COVID-19 vaccine shot.

But if you've already laminated, that's OK. You can ask for from your vaccination provider.