Guy Fieri helped raise over $22M for restaurant workers and he's not stopping there

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has helped raise more than $22 million to help the millions of restaurant workers who are unemployed because of the coronavirus pandemic and he's not stopping there.

The star of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” partnered with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) to create the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF).

RERF provides food industry workers with $500 grants and 100% of all donations go directly to the fund.

To collect more aid and raise awareness of the struggling workers, Fieri announced Monday that he would be teaming up with actor Bill Murray for a virtual nacho-making competition on Friday, May 15. It's set to air on the Food Network's Facebook page at 5 p.m. ET.

NRAEF says the “Nacho Average Showdown” is sure to include off-the-wall humor and friendly banter between Fieri and Murray. Their sons, Hunter Fieri and Homer Murray will also do battle to show their dads the secret to making perfect nachos.

“My entire career has been in the restaurant business,” said Fieri in a statement. “From bussing tables to flambe captain to dishwasher to chef…I have done it all. I’ve also spent the better part of the last 15 years traveling this great country meeting other folks who’ve dedicated their lives to this business, and let me tell you something, they are the hardest working, most real deal workers you’ve ever met…the heartbeats of their communities. But they need our help and with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, we can serve up some support when these restaurant employees need it most…right now."

Each competitor will create his signature nachos for judges Terry Crews and Shaquille O’Neal. Food Network host Carla Hall will emcee the event.

Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to RERF via the donate button on Food Network’s Facebook page.

“During these challenging times, the NRAEF’s mission to support the industry’s workforce is more important than ever,” said Rob Gifford, NRAEF president. “With Guy as our champion, stars like Bill, Carla, Shaq and Terry and the support of so many generous companies, we can help get our family of restaurant workers back on their feet, and back to building their futures in this industry of limitless opportunities.”

