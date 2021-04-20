Watch
Greece lifts quarantine requirement for US, EU, others

Petros Giannakouris/AP
Two men wearing protective face masks play chess in Alimos, a seaside suburb of Athens, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Posted at 1:41 PM, Apr 20, 2021
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece has lifted quarantine restrictions for travelers from most European countries, as well as Israel and the United States, as it prepares to reopen tourism services next month despite an ongoing emergency in pandemic-related hospital care.

Air travelers from those countries will no longer be subject to a seven-day quarantine requirement if they hold a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test issued within the previous 72 hours, the Greek Civil Aviation Authority said.

The countries made exempt are EU member states, Britain, the United Arab Emirates, Serbia, Israel, and non-EU members Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland that are part of a European travel pact.

According to The Associated Press, a spokesperson for the government described the new rules as a "pilot measure."

The AP reported that the country is still partially locked down, and intensive care facilities are still closed to spikes in infections.

