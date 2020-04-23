Governor: Antibody survey shows wide exposure to virus in NY

NEW YORK (AP) — More evidence is emerging that far more New Yorkers have had the coronavirus than the number confirmed by lab tests.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that a state survey of about 3,000 people found that 13.9% had antibodies suggesting they had been exposed to the virus.

Cuomo cautioned that the data was preliminary.

The sample of people tested was small and people were recruited for the study at shopping centers and grocery stores, which meant they were healthy enough to be out in public.

But Cuomo said knowing how many people have antibodies could potentially help set policy on when to reopen parts of the state.

More than 263,000 people in the state have tested positive for the virus.