Good Friday ceremonies around the world canceled as Christians observe in isolation

Sebastian Scheiner/AP
The Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's old city, Friday, April 10, 2020. Christians are commemorating Jesus' crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
Posted at 4:46 AM, Apr 10, 2020
JERUSALEM — Christians are commemorating Jesus’ crucifixion without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, marking Good Friday in a world locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.

A small group of clerics held a closed-door service in the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified, buried and rose from the dead.

The torch-lit Way of the Cross procession in Rome has been canceled, and Pope Francis will preside over a ceremony in St. Peter's Square with only around a dozen people.

Also, folk rituals featuring real-life crucifixions have been called off in the Philippines.

