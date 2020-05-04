Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Georgia deploys 3D printers, Guard units in testing scramble

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ron Harris/AP
In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University's Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state's effort to expand testing. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)
Georgia deploys 3D printers, Guard units in testing scramble
Posted at 3:22 PM, May 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-04 18:22:20-04

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state's effort to expand testing.

Dr. Jeffrey James says his crew at Augusta University began by printing 300 swabs a day.

Now at the urging of state officials, they're working around the clock to produce 5,000 swabs daily.

It's an example of how Georgia is scrambling to increase testing for the virus after Gov. Brian Kemp has lifted a shelter-at-home order for most people and reopened many businesses.

There are some signs of improvement. Georgia had administered 84,300 tests as of April 20.

That number is now more than 183,000.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.