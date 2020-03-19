Gas hits 99 cents at one Kentucky gas station amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gas prices in many parts of the U.S. are going down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In Kentucky, prices at one gas station hit a low of just 99 cents.

According to GasBuddy , the Spur BP gas station in London, Kentucky was selling gas Wednesday for just under a buck a gallon.

The low price didn’t last long though. An employee at the BP station reportedly told FOX News they were sold out and weren't sure when they'd reopen the pump.

One commenter on the GasBuddy listing stated the gas station is known for its cheap prices.

Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee have at least one gas station selling gas for under $1.30 a gallon. Several other states are seeing prices for under $1.50 a gallon.

According to AAA, two-thirds of all states saw a double-digit price drop at the pumps this week.

“During this uncertain time of COVID-19, gas prices are declining despite increasing gasoline demand and decreasing U.S. stock levels,” read AAA’s report.

The average price in the U.S. was $2.196 as of Thursday.