Former presidents rally around President and first lady Trump

Former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton offered their well wishes on Friday as President Donald Trump was admitted into a DC-area hospital with the coronavirus.

Meanwhile first lady Melania Trump was battling mild symptoms from the coronavirus.

President Barack Obama tweeted, “Michelle and I hope that the President, First Lady, and all those affected by the coronavirus around the country are getting the care they need and are on the path to a speedy recovery. Obviously, we’re in the midst of a big political battle right now, and while there’s a lot at stake, let’s remember that we’re all Americans. We’re all human beings. And we want everyone to be healthy, no matter our party.”

President Bill Clinton tweeted, “We wish the President and First Lady a speedy recovery, and hope for the safety of the White House staff, the Secret Service, and others putting their lives on the line. This pandemic has affected so many. We must continue to protect ourselves, our families, and communities.”

