Maryland governor confirms first 3 cases of COVID-19 in state

BALTIMORE, Md. – Maryland has confirmed its first cases of the novel coronavirus in the state.

On Thursday, Governor Larry Hogan announced on Twitter that the state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore confirmed three positive cases of the virus, which causes an upper respiratory disease called COVID-19.

The state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore has confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in Maryland. The patients, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas, are in good condition. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) March 5, 2020

In a press conference, Hogan revealed that all three patients had recently traveled overseas and they’re listed in “good condition.”

“In all three of these cases, the virus was contracted during overseas travel,” said Hogan.

Hogan said the patients are residents of Montgomery County, a large suburb outside of Washington D.C. The patients include a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s, who is unrelated, according to Hogan.

The governor said the patients have been notified of their diagnosis and they’re currently in quarantine as they’re being treated.

Hogan said an investigation is underway to determine if the patients had any recent interactions with the public.

During the briefing, Hogan also announced that he has declared a state of emergency in Maryland, to “further mobilize all state resources in response to this threat to public health.”

Hogan went on to say that the public shouldn’t panic and that the risk of contracting the virus remains low at this time.

“While this news is serious, I want to again remind everyone that this is exactly what our state has been actively and aggressively been preparing for, for many weeks now,” he said.

The news of the coronavirus cases in Maryland came shortly after the governor of Colorado announced the first two cases in his state Thursday evening.

According to a tally by Johns Hopkins, more than 230 cases have now been confirmed in the United States. As of Thursday night, 12 people have died in the U.S. from the virus, 11 in Washington state and one in California.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, including:

· Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

· Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands

· Staying home when you’re sick

· Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue

· Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects using a cleaning spray or wipes

· Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Click here to learn more about COVID-19.

