Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ng Han Guan/AP
A Monster Jam truck performs during the first-ever monster truck event in Beijing's iconic "Bird's Nest" National Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Firm behind monster trucks, ice shows lays off workers
Posted at 9:06 AM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 12:06:32-04

PALMETTO, Fla. (AP) — The company that brings live shows ranging from "Disney on Ice" to monster trucks to local arenas has laid off nearly 1,500 workers because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Florida-based Feld Entertainment said in a notification to the state that the coronavirus-induced prohibitions against mass gatherings had forced it to suspend its tours indefinitely.

The company says government officials can't say at this time when large gatherings at arenas will be allowed again or whether there'll be limits on crowd sizes once they do.

The workers laid off include almost 325 ensemble skaters, as well as technicians, wardrobe workers, special effects coordinators and other performers.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.