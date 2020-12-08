Feds warn of coronavirus vaccine scams

WHILE PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS ARE URGING AMERICANS TO GET VACCINATED, the process will require some patience as the supply will be limited initially. — The Federal Trade Commission’s website warned Americans on Tuesday that scammers could use coronavirus vaccines as a way to swindle the public.

In the coming weeks, many high-risk Americans, mostly those who work in health care settings or those who live or work in assisted living facilities, will begin getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. The vaccines, however, likely won’t reach the broader American public for at least several months.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a series of recommendations to prevent getting conned.

You likely will not need to pay anything out of pocket to get the vaccine during this public health emergency.

You can’t pay to put your name on a list to get the vaccine.

You can’t pay to get early access to the vaccine.

No one from a vaccine distribution site or health care payer, like a private insurance company, will call you asking for your Social Security number or your credit card or bank account information to sign you up to get the vaccine.

Beware of providers offering other products, treatments, or medicines to prevent the virus. Check with your health care provider before paying for or receiving any COVID-19-related treatment.