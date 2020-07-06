Feds could deport foreign students if in-person classes are not held

Those in the United States on a student visa could be booted from the country this fall if they are not attending in-person classes, the US Immigration and Customers Enforcement agency announced Monday.

At universities that are planning on going online only, students will need to transfer to a university with in-person classes or face being deported from the US. This also means at universities where students have the choice between online and in-person courses, they will need to mostly take in-person courses. This could be an issue for students considered at a high risk of developing complications from the coronavirus.

Amid the coronavirus, most universities have stated plans to resume in the fall with in-person courses. But with cases surging around the country brings uncertainty on whether universities will be able to conduct in-person classes.

On Monday, Harvard announced plans to hold online courses with limited in-person services. Harvard’s plan will allow for freshmen to live on campus while the rest of the university will mostly be kept away from Harvard.

“Harvard was built for connection, not isolation. Without a vaccine or effective clinical treatments for the virus, we know that no choice that reopens the campus is without risk,” the president and deans wrote. “That said, we have worked closely with leading epidemiologists and medical experts to define an approach that we believe will protect the health and safety of our community, while also protecting our academic enterprise and providing students with the conditions they need to be successful academically.”

Princeton also announced Monday that most of its courses will be held online. Princeton said it would work with international students who might not be allowed to enter the US due to visa restrictions.

“For undergraduates living abroad who are unable to return to campus, there will be some limitations on which courses are available to students who are not in residence,” Princeton said in a press release. Acknowledging time zone and other limitations unique to those living overseas, faculty members and administrators will make every effort to ensure that students studying from abroad will be able to participate in the virtual curricular and co-curricular aspects of the Princeton experience.”

