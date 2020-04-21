Menu

Fans sue MLB, teams over ticket money, ask for class action

Posted at 11:33 AM, Apr 21, 2020
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A pair of fans in New York sued Major League Baseball, Commissioner Rob Manfred and the 30 teams, asking for their money back for tickets and for certification of class-action status.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Los Angeles by Matthew Ajzenman, who said he bought a partial season plan for more than 20 Mets games; and Susan Terry-Bazer, who said she purchased six tickets for a May 9 game at Yankee Stadium against Boston.

Ticketmaster, Stubhub, Live Nation and Last Minute Transactions are among the defendants.

