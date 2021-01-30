Menu

EU tightens vaccine export rules, creates post-Brexit outcry

Gareth Fuller/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 2, 2021 file photo a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca is checked as they arrive at the Princess Royal Hospital in Haywards Heath, England. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jan 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-29 20:26:46-05

The European Union has introduced tighter rules on exports of coronavirus vaccines that could hit shipments to nations like the United Kingdom amid a deepening dispute with drugmaker AstraZeneca over supplies of potentially lifesaving shots.

The measure created an outcry Friday in Northern Ireland and the UK, amid fears it would trigger controls on vaccines shipments produced in the 27-nation bloc to the small territory that is part of United Kingdom and borders the EU’s Ireland. Under the post-Brexit deal, EU products should still be able to travel unhindered from the bloc to Northern Ireland.

The EU later made clear it won't introduce controls on vaccines to Northern Ireland.

