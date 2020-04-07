Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

EPA donating 225,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to state and local governments

Posted: 6:07 AM, Apr 07, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-07 09:07:00-04
items.[0].image.alt
In this April 2, 2020 photo, Tilliesa Banks, right, an emergency services nurse at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, helps a colleague put on a medical face shield prior to their shift in a triage tent outside the Harborview emergency department used to intake arriving patients who have respiratory symptoms. The face shield was 3-D printed and assembled by a member of a network of volunteers using a design approved and hosted by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
EPA donating 225,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to state and local governments

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Tuesday that it would be donating 225,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to state and local governments where the equipment is in short supply due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“EPA is working hard to support our nation’s first responders as they risk their own safety to save lives during the coronavirus pandemic,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a press release. “After searching our inventory of personal protective equipment, we identified excess supplies and sent them to those on the frontlines of this fight. At EPA we are here to help in any way we can and I encourage everyone else to do the same.”

According to a press release, the EPA is developing a plan for the rapid distribution of the PPE in the coming days.

The EPA says it has a supply of PPE as parts of its emergency response functions. That includes situations like responding to chemical, oil, radiological, biological, and hazardous incidents.

According to the release, the agency has determined how much PPE it would need for essential functions, and the donation is its excess.

This story was originally published by WFTS in Tampa.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.